Whitney Mercilus out for year with torn biceps

USA TODAY Sports

The Packers signed Whitney Mercilus with the hope that he’d provide edge rushing help in the regular season and playoffs, but they won’t have him in the lineup again this season.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Mercilus tore his biceps in Sunday’s 17-0 win over the Seahawks. Mercilus played four games with the Packers after being released by the Texans earlier this season.

Mercilus had three tackles and a sack in 17 snaps on Sunday. That was his only sack with the Packers and he had three in six games with the Texans before making the move to the NFC North club.

Rashan Gary hurt his elbow on Sunday, but will try to play through the injury in Week 11. Preston Smith and Jonathan Garvin are healthy edge options with Za'Darius Smith still on injured reserve.