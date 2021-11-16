Aaron Rodgers: Toe “a little painful,” I’ll be OK

Getty Images

When the Packers activated quarterback Aaron Rodgers from the COVID-19 reserve list on Saturday, they also added him to their injury report for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks.

A toe injury was given as the reason for Rodgers’ addition, but he was not given an injury designation and played the whole way in Green Bay’s 17-0 win. During a Tuesday appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers declined to say how he hurt his toe while he was away from the team last week but said it wasn’t an issue for him on Sunday and he doesn’t expect it to be one in the future either.

“A little painful, I think I’ll be OK,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers said he didn’t feel rusty against the Seahawks and credited the Seattle defense with making things difficult on the Packers offense for most of the afternoon. He and the Packers will try to be sharper in Minnesota this week.