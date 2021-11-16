Andy Reid: Josh Gordon’s time to be productive in the pass game will come

USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs looked like the team everyone expected in Sunday’s win over the Raiders, with quarterback Patrick Mahomes throwing for 406 yards and five touchdowns.

But one receiver Mahomes never targeted with any of his 50 passes was Josh Gordon.

Gordon has now started three games for Kansas City. He even played 43 percent of the team’s offensive snaps in Sunday’s contest. But Gordon hasn’t made a catch since his 11-yard reception in his Chiefs debut back in Week Five. To this point, he hasn’t even had more than one target in any of his six games.

What gives? On Monday, head coach Andy Reid said Gordon is being plenty productive without the ball and eventually, targets will come his way.

“So, Josh, his time is going to come as far as the production in the pass game,” Reid said in his press conference. “Right now, he’s attracting attention, which is opening up other people, which is a positive thing. His blocking has been tremendous in the run game. He plays extremely hard. He’s got himself in the last week or two here in really good football shape. He’s been out of this thing for a couple years, so that’s easier said than done and I sure like what we saw in practice last week.

“I just keep telling him to be patient, it’s going to happen, just keep doing what you’re doing, this thing will pop for you. So, his time will come.”

Gordon was reinstated from his latest suspension earlier this season. He hadn’t played since Week 15 of the 2019 season with Seattle.