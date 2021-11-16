“Another few weeks” before Mekhi Becton will be ready to return for Jets

Getty Images

Among the many things that have gone wrong for the Jets this season is the knee injury that left tackle Mekhi Becton suffered in the first week of the regular season.

Becton needed surgery and a timeline of four-to-eight weeks was given for his recovery, but Becton isn’t ready to return and head coach Robert Saleh said on Monday that it will still be some time before that’s the case. Saleh said it is “looking like another few weeks” before Becton will be ready to practice and that the delayed return is not because the 2020 first-round pick has suffered a setback.

Saleh said that Becton is “working relentlessly” but cited the tackle’s size as something that has made for a longer recovery timeline than originally anticipated.

“He’s a very, very large man, on a knee and his body’s make up, everyone heals differently. . . . So Mekhi’s just taking a couple extra weeks. Again, just a bigger body, bigger human. And so, we’re still confident that he’ll make it for the season,” Saleh said.

It’s not an ideal way to develop a player who the Jets want to be a foundational piece of their offense, but they’ll have to hope he can get back on the field with enough time left in the season to show some growth heading into his third season.