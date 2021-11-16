Curley Culp announces he has stage 4 pancreatic cancer

USA TODAY Sports

Hall of Fame defensive lineman Curley Culp announced Tuesday that he has stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

“To my followers, family and friends, I have stage 4 pancreatic cancer,” Culp wrote. “Do donate to your local cancer organizations so this dreaded disease is eradicated. Love life, family and friends. Pray to God for all physical and spiritual healing. Love, Curley Culp HOF#13.”

Culp, 75, played 14 seasons in the NFL after the Broncos made him a second-round choice in 1968. Denver tried to switch him to offensive guard before trading him to the Chiefs during training camp.

He made two Pro Bowls before the Chiefs traded him to the Houston Oilers early in the 1974 season. Culp finished his career in Detroit, retiring after the 1981 season.

Culp earned six Pro Bowls and one All-Pro selection in his career and was a member of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl IV championship team.

He earned enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013.