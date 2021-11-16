Damien Harris present at Tuesday’s Patriots walkthrough practice

Getty Images

Patriots running back Damien Harris was listed as a non-participant in practice on Monday’s injury report, but it looks like he’s moving in the right direction in his return from a concussion with Thursday’s game against the Patriots drawing closer.

Multiple reporters at Tuesday’s walkthrough practice noted that Harris was present for the portion of the session open to the media. Harris suffered a concussion against the Panthers in Week Nine and hasn’t practiced since that Sunday.

Wide receiver Gunner Olszewski also suffered a concussion in that game and joined Harris in getting on the field Tuesday. Linebacker Josh Uche (ankle) was also present after being listed as out of practice on Monday.

Defensive end Deatrich Wise was the only player not spotted on the field Tuesday. He wasn’t on Monday’s report and his status as well as that of the other players will be updated once Tuesday’s is out.