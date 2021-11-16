Duane Brown “dodged a bullet” with hip injury

Getty Images

Seahawks left tackle Duane Brown had to leave Sunday’s loss to the Packers in the third quarter with a hip injury, but the feeling in Seattle is that Brown avoided a serious injury.

Head coach Pete Carroll said on Monday that Brown is considered day-to-day as the team moves toward a Week 11 date with the Cardinals.

“It looks like we might have dodged a bullet with Duane,” Carroll said, via Corbin K. Smith of SI.com. “He has a hip strain, but we got good reports today, so we will take it one day at a time, we might be lucking out on that one.”

The 21 snaps that Brown missed in Green Bay were the first offensive snaps that he’s missed all season. This week’s practice participation should shed some light on whether he’ll miss any more.