Falcons place Josh Andrews on COVID-19 list

USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons will be without one of their backup offensive linemen for Thursday’s game against the Patriots.

Josh Andrews has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Atlanta announced on Tuesday.

It’s currently unclear if Andrews tested positive for the virus or if he’s a close contact of someone who has. Either way, it’s highly unlikely he’ll be activated in time for this week’s contest.

Andrews has appeared in only one game for Atlanta in 2021, the team’s Week Seven victory over Miami. He played six special teams snaps in that contest.

In his eighth season, Andrews has previously spent time with the Eagles, Vikings, Colts, and Jets.

The Falcons do not currently have any other players on the COVID-19 list.