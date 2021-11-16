Jaguars waive Tyron Johnson

Getty Images

The Jaguars have made a move at receiver on Tuesday, waiving Tyron Johnson.

Jacksonville claimed Johnson off waivers at the start of the regular season from the Chargers. He appeared in five games for the Jaguars, making a pair of receptions for 16 yards. He had not been active for a game since the Week Eight loss to the Seahawks, in which he caught a 10-yard pass.

Johnson has bounced around since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He’s had two stints with the Texans and also spent time with the Bills, Panthers, and Chargers.

He caught 20 passes for 398 yards with three touchdowns for Los Angeles last year.

The Jaguars host the 49ers in Week 11.