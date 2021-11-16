Jarvis Landry: Odell Beckham’s departure still stings

Getty Images

Jarvis Landry has had a rough season: He has a left knee injury that has limited him to 23 receptions for 219 yards and no interceptions; the Browns are only 5-5 and in the cellar of the AFC North; and one of the receiver’s best friends, Odell Beckham Jr., now is in Los Angeles.

Landry and Beckham were expected to provide the Browns with one of the best receiving duos in the NFL when Beckham arrived from the Giants in 2019. It didn’t happen, and Beckham forced his way out of Cleveland last week.

“It definitely was something that hurt. It stung. It still does,” Landry said, via Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal.

Beckham never clicked with Baker Mayfield for whatever reason, and the quarterback is banged up. He has a left shoulder injury that could need surgery at some point and a sore foot. He also now has a right knee contusion.

Mayfield threw for a career-low 73 yards Sunday before leaving with his newest injury.

Landry, though, defended Mayfield.

“He’s a tough man, and he’s doing all the things necessary to make sure that he can be out there with us,” Landry said. “As playmakers, when the ball’s in the air, we’re doing our best and understanding and knowing that it’s the situation where he’s got to get healthy, but we’re still out here making plays with each other, for each other, and he always gives his best. That’s all you can ask for.”