Jimmie Ward: I’ve been waiting a long time to hit Odell Beckham

The Rams tried to get their newest wide receiver, Odell Beckham, a big play early on Monday night, but instead 49ers safety Jimmie Ward intercepted the Matthew Stafford deep ball intended for Beckham just two minutes into the game. Afterward, Ward said Beckham is a player he relishes competing against, and beating.

“I was just thinking about how Odell came and hit me. How I’m going to have to pay him back next time I see him. I’ve been waiting a long time to hit him, so hopefully I can catch him,” Ward said.

Ward had an outstanding game for the 49ers on Monday night, intercepting that pass and then intercepting a Stafford pass on the Rams’ next possession and returning it 27 yards for a touchdown.

The 30-year-old Ward is in his eighth season with the 49ers, but he had just two interceptions in his career heading into Monday night. His two interceptions in the first quarter set the tone in a game that the 49ers dominated.