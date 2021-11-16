Joe Judge expects to see the Bucs playing their best football

Getty Images

The Buccaneers have lost their last two games and they looked off the mark offensively in both defeats.

Quarterback Tom Brady threw a pair of interceptions in each loss and the team only generated 273 yards of offense in Sunday’s loss to the Washington Football Team. Some might think that makes this the right time for the Giants to face the Bucs while others might believe that increased urgency from Brady will make next Monday night a bad time to face the defending champions.

On Monday, Giants head coach Joe Judge, who knows Brady well from their time together in New England, dismissed the idea that Monday night will be a particularly good or bad time to face the Bucs.

“I don’t know if that exists,” Judge said at his press conference. “This guy is always working to be the best out there. I would expect to see their best football of the year this [week], I really would. I’ll expect to see Tom play his best football, I’ll expect them to play their best defense as a team, best offense, best coaching job they’ve had. It’s a very, very talented roster. They won the championship last year for a reason. Very, very rare to return all of your players the way they did. That’s something you just don’t see a lot in any kind of professional sports, let alone in the National Football League. It’s a great opportunity for them to go against a team like this and compete. I would expect to see their absolute best this week.”

The Giants defense has found its footing of late and the team won two of their last three games before a Week 10 bye to generate some hope about the back half of the season. A win over the Bucs would push that even further and it’s clear Judge thinks they’ll need to perform at a very high level in order to get it.