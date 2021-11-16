Jonathan Taylor emerges as potential 2021 rushing champion

Getty Images

The foot injury suffered by Titans running back Derrick Henry has opened the door for the rest of the league’s tailbacks. The first one through is Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, who caught Henry on Sunday with 937 rushing yards.

Taylor has a 216-yard lead over Browns running back Nick Chubb, who has 721 for the season. Next comes Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott with 663 yards, Vikings running back Dalvin Cook with 648 yards, Steelers running back Najee Harris with 648 yards, and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson with 639 yards.

Against the Jaguars on Sunday, Taylor became only the fourth player in NFL history to generate 100 or more yards from scrimmage and a touchdown in seven straight games, joining Hall of Fame Chargers running back LaDainian Tomlinson, who did it eight straight times in 2006, Colts running back Lydell Mitchell, who did it eight times between 1975 and 1976, and Chiefs running back Larry Johnson, who did it seven times in 2005.

A second-round pick in 2020, Taylor proves yet again that special running backs can be found in places other than the top of round one. The Colts have theirs. And if he keeps doing what he’s been doing, the Colts will have a chance to get to the playoffs — and to be a tough team to beat when they get there.