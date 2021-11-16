Lions sign Riley Patterson off Patriots practice squad

Getty Images

After Ryan Santoso missed two kicks on Sunday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Detroit would look to bring in more kickers.

It didn’t take long for them to do so.

Per Mike Reiss of ESPN, Detroit is signing Riley Patterson to its 53-man roster off of New England’s practice squad. That means Patterson has to be on the Lions’ active roster for the next three weeks.

An undrafted rookie out of Memphis, Patterson hasn’t kicked in a regular-season game. But he also spent time with the Vikings in the offseason program and training camp. He connected on 77 percent of his field-goal attempts in four collegiate seasons.

Per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the Lions are also signing Aldrick Rosas to their practice squad. Rosas kicked for the Saints earlier this season but New Orleans cut him after he missed three field goals combined in Weeks Three and Four.

In his fifth season, Rosas has made 79 percent of his career field goals and 93 percent of his extra points.

The Lions’ regular kicker Austin Seibert will be on injured reserve for at least two more weeks with a hip injury.