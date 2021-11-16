Mac Jones: We’re confident, we know the formula for winning games

Getty Images

The Patriots won their fourth straight game when they routed the Browns 45-7 on Sunday and they’ve outscored their opponents 150-50 over that span.

It’s a run that has put their 2-4 start well in the rearview mirror and it’s one that suggests the Patriots have found an identity that works for them on both sides of the ball. Quarterback Mac Jones agreed with that sentiment during a Monday appearance on WEEI while adding that the team can’t be complacent because they’ve found a winning groove.

“We’re confident and we know what the formula is for winning the game,” Jones said. “We just have to continue to do that. We can’t be satisfied with where we’re at. Where not where we want to be and we’re going to continue to work every day and this week is a quick week. We’ve got to be ready to go for the game Thursday.”

The Patriots currently occupy the sixth spot in the AFC playoff standings and are behind the 6-3 Bills in the AFC East. They still play Buffalo twice and staying on their current trajectory into those contests will lead to many thoughts about them reclaiming the top spot in the division after a one-year break.