Nick Sirianni: I just see Jalen Hurts’ arrow completely pointed up

Getty Images

Led by a strong rushing attack, the Eagles have won two of their last three games to improve to 4-6.

While his passing numbers haven’t set the world on fire, quarterback Jalen Hurts has been in the thick of the surge. He’s completed 67 percent of his passes for 443 yards with three touchdowns and one interception in Philadelphia’s last three games. And he’s tallied 31 carries for 186 yards.

In his Monday press conference, head coach Nick Sirianni touted Hurts’ progress.

“I just see his arrow completely pointed up,” Sirianni said, via Reuben Frank of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “I think we’ve all seen the way he’s played.”

Sirianni noted the improvement the team has made as a whole over the last three games, and that Hurts has been at the center of it. The head coach also pointed out that Hurts has started just 14 games, and saying effectively he’s still a rookie.

“So all I see is improvement every day from him,” Sirianni said. “It starts with the type of person that Jalen is and how much he loves this sport and how much he loves his teammates and how tough he is. And he doesn’t make the same mistake twice.”

Questions remain as to whether or not Hurts is the team’s quarterback of the future. But Sirianni isn’t thinking past the present.

“My job here and Jalen’s job is to not focus on franchise quarterback moving forward,” Sirianni said. “It’s about, ‘What can we do today to get us ready for Sunday and what can we do tomorrow to get us ready for Sunday.’

“I say this every week, but my message isn’t going to change: ‘What can we do today to get ready for the next game?’ So, I think that’s Jalen’s mindset, that’s my mindset (and that’s) how we’re going to keep getting better each week. And the rest will take care of itself.”

While they’re still two games below .500, the Eagles are still firmly in the mix for an NFC playoff spot. Philadelphia could further its status as a contender with a victory over New Orleans in Week 11.