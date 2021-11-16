Ravens release Le’Veon Bell

Getty Images

The Ravens are moving on from Le'Veon Bell.

The running back posted a goodbye message to social media on Tuesday, which was followed by multiple reports of his release from the club.

“This hurts, but it’s been a blessing to be here to say the least, I’ve enjoyed every second of this short period & gotta whole new meaning of what this city is like & it’s a great place to be,” Bell posted to Twitter. “I appreciate Eric [DeCosta] & John Harbaugh for the opportunity to be called [a] Raven.”

The Ravens signed Bell after a string of injuries to their running backs room. He appeared in five games this season, amassing 83 yards on 31 carries with a pair of touchdowns. While Bell played 42 percent of the offensive snaps in Baltimore’s loss to Miami last Thursday, he had only three carries for 1 yard.

Bell’s most productive performance was the week before, when he had 48 yards on 11 carries in Baltimore’s win over Minnesota.

The Ravens haven’t had Latavius Murray for the last three games due to an ankle injury. Bell’s release could be a harbinger of his potential return for the Week 11 contest against the Bears.