Report: Joey Bosa is unvaccinated, might be on COVID-19 list as close contact

Getty Images

Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa went on the COVID-19 reserve list Tuesday, along with defensive tackle Jerry Tillery.

Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports Tillery is vaccinated and Bosa is unvaccinated. Since the Chargers have not ruled out Bosa for Sunday, it suggests Bosa was a close contact of Tillery, who tested positive.

If Bosa didn’t test positive for the virus, he has a chance to play Sunday.

Unvaccinated players deemed a close contact are required to quarantine five days, while unvaccinated players who test positive can’t return for 10 days.

Vaccinated players who test positive and are asymptomatic can return after consecutive negative tests at least 24 hours apart. If they have symptoms, they must test negative twice at least 24 hours apart and be asymptomatic for 48 hours.

Bosa, a three-time Pro Bowler, leads the Chargers with 5.5 sacks and has 28 tackles and three forced fumbles.

The Chargers placed linebacker Drue Tranquill on the COVID-19 reserve list last week, and he missed Sunday’s loss to the Vikings.