Steelers unsure whether Ben Roethlisberger, T.J. Watt will play Sunday vs. Chargers

Getty Images

The Steelers are heading into this week not knowing whether their most important players on both sides of the ball will be in uniform when they face the Chargers on Sunday Night Football.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said today that it’s too soon to say whether quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and outside linebacker T.J. Watt can play Sunday.

Roethlisberger is on the COVID-19 reserve list. He will need to test negative for two straight days before he can be activated to play on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Watt suffered knee and hip injuries in Sunday’s tie against the Lions. Tomlin indicated that Watt is a uniquely tough player who may be able to play through injuries that would sideline other players.

Tomlin also said that safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is unlikely to be cleared to return from the COVID-19 reserve list in time to play on Sunday.