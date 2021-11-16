Stephen Jones was not a fan of Dak Prescott powering his way into the end zone

USA Today

With the Cowboys leading 36-3 late in the third quarter on Sunday, Dak Prescott lowered his shoulder and collided with three Falcons defenders on his way into the end zone to score a rushing touchdown. Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones was not cheering.

Jones said that at that point in the game, he’d much rather see Prescott prioritize keeping himself healthy over expanding the Cowboys’ lead to 43-3. Asked on 105.3 The Fan if he was thrilled by Prescott’s run, Jones answered, “It was actually the opposite.”

“Let’s don’t do that,” Jones said, via the Star-Telegram. “But certainly, I mean, that’s Dak. At the end of the day, we have to protect Dak from Dak, but he’s the ultimate competitor.”

Jones said he admired Prescott’s competitive spirit while also hoping Prescott can rein it in at the right times.

“We’re so fortunate to have him, but I will say I hope we don’t see that much the rest of the year,” Jones said.

Prescott probably should have taken better care of himself, but if the Cowboys don’t want Prescott doing everything in his power to get into the end zone, perhaps coach Mike McCarthy should have pulled Prescott from the game before then.