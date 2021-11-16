Titans are an unprecedented 7-0 through 10 games against last year’s playoff teams

Getty Images

The Titans are 8-2, tied for the best record in the NFL. But perhaps even more noteworthy than the number of wins they have is the identity of the teams they’ve beaten.

Specifically, Tennessee is 7-0 against teams that made the playoffs last season. According to ESPN, the Titans are the first team since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger to win seven games against the previous season’s playoff teams through the first 10 weeks of the season.

The seven games against 2020 playoff teams the Titans have won are the Colts twice as well as the Seahawks, Bills, Chiefs, Rams and Saints.

The Titans also, of course, have a loss to the Jets, one of the worst teams in the NFL both this year and last year. Call that game the ultimate example of how any team can beat any team on any given Sunday.