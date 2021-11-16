Trent Brown says IV mishap last season almost killed him

USA TODAY Sports

Last November, a pregame IV mishap involving then-Raiders tackle Trent Brown created a serious situation, with an air bubble entering his bloodstream.

On Tuesday, now-Patriots tackle Brown confirmed that the situation was indeed life threatening.

“To kind of come back and play against the Browns, I thought was pretty cool, because I almost died before we played them last year,” said Brown, who returned from injured reserve and played in New England’s 45-7 win over Cleveland. “When I was laid out on the floor, I definitely thought about my kids. I even thought about retiring, honestly. It was that scary. I was about to be done with it.”

Brown ended up being hospitalized for three days. But that was just the beginning of his road back to the NFL.

“To actually fully recover, it probably took about eight months to feel normal again,” Brown said. “And to actually start making steps, as far as improvement, to feel like myself again on the field after eight months.”

The NFL Players Association announced that it intended to investigate the situation. No results or findings were ever announced.