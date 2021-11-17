Alvin Kamara back at practice for Saints

Getty Images

There’s reason for the Saints to hope that running back Alvin Kamara will be back in the lineup this week.

Kamara practiced on Wednesday after missing all of last week’s sessions and the team’s loss to the Titans because of a knee injury. Kamara’s participation level will be known after the team releases its injury report, but any activity is a positive sign about the chances that he’ll play against the Eagles.

The Saints also had running back Tony Jones Jr. on the practice field. Jones has been on injured reserve for more than a month due to an ankle injury.

Jones will have 21 days to practice before the team reaches a deadline to activate him or shut him down for the season. He can be activated at any point in that window.