Baker Mayfield: I’m probably the most beat up I’ve been

Posted by Josh Alper on November 17, 2021, 11:25 AM EST
NFL: NOV 14 Browns at Patriots
Getty Images

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield added a knee injury to the list of ailments causing him trouble during the team’s loss to the Patriots last Sunday and he discussed his condition with reporters at a Wednesday press conference.

Zac Jackson of TheAthletic.com noted that Mayfield was limping as he made his way from the facility to the media session and the quarterback called himself “pretty sore” once he did get to the microphone. He said “I’ll be good,” but noted the cumulative effect of adding the knee injury to the left shoulder and foot injuries he was already dealing with this year.

“Probably the most beat up I’ve been. Multiple things, not just one,” Mayfield said.

Mayfield said he didn’t know if he will practice on Wednesday, but the plan remains for him to get the start against the Lions at this point in the week.

Permalink 15 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

15 responses to “Baker Mayfield: I’m probably the most beat up I’ve been

  2. Never been a Browns fan, but I can’t help but root for this guy and team. They may not have it yet but you can tangibly see and feel them moving in the right direction.

  3. Sit him for the Lions game. If Browns can’t beat Lions with Keenum they’re skrewed for sure…!!!

  5. If Bajer doesn’t make it in the league it’ll mainly be due to durability, not talent. Unfortunate

  7. Not a Browns or Baker fan, but you can’t dispute this guy’s toughness. I think a week off may be what he needs to heal up a bit.

  8. Might as well take the week off and rest up. Lions are about as close to a bye as you’re going to get.

  11. I would never even consider trotting him out there against the Detroit Lions. Risk reward. If Cleveland can’t beat the Lions with Keenum they don’t deserve to go to the playoffs. After the Lions is Baltimore and then a bye week. Mayfield need to heal up. Their is no substitute for TIME TO HEAL. What if he suffers further damage to his body?

  12. This guy wasn’t drafted by this regime…why are they hitching their boats to him? He’s not even a top 16 QB in this league. I just don’t get the stubbornness of this coaching staff. Either Keenum is that bad or the owner is meddling in coaching decisions (again). Mayfield is only good when he has direct line of sight with an open receiver. He cannot throw a receiver open and isn’t quick enough in his reads to find a 2nd or 3rd option. He’s a project at best. I agree with the comments that they should have went with Barkley and Jackson instead of Mayfield and Chubb. That decision caused that regime their job…it might cause the current one theirs too if they can’t shake it.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.