Baker Mayfield: I’m probably the most beat up I’ve been

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield added a knee injury to the list of ailments causing him trouble during the team’s loss to the Patriots last Sunday and he discussed his condition with reporters at a Wednesday press conference.

Zac Jackson of TheAthletic.com noted that Mayfield was limping as he made his way from the facility to the media session and the quarterback called himself “pretty sore” once he did get to the microphone. He said “I’ll be good,” but noted the cumulative effect of adding the knee injury to the left shoulder and foot injuries he was already dealing with this year.

“Probably the most beat up I’ve been. Multiple things, not just one,” Mayfield said.

Mayfield said he didn’t know if he will practice on Wednesday, but the plan remains for him to get the start against the Lions at this point in the week.