Benardrick McKinney joins Giants’ active roster

Getty Images

The Giants officially signed linebacker Benardrick McKinney to the active roster Wednesday.

McKinney joined the team’s practice squad Oct. 18.

The Giants elevated McKinney to the active roster for games against Carolina on Oct. 24 and Kansas City on Nov. 1. He was a COVID-19 roster replacement for the Giants’ victory against the Raiders on Nov. 7.

In three appearances, McKinney has played 60 defensive snaps and has nine tackles.

He joins an inside linebacker group that includes Tae Crowder, Reggie Ragland and Cam Brown. Blake Martinez and Carter Coughlin are on injured reserve.

McKinney, who played his first six seasons with the Texans, has started 77 of the 83 regular-season games he has played. He was a 2018 Pro Bowler with the Texans.

The Giants also announced they signed veteran running back Jonathan Williams to their practice squad.

In 28 games in his career, Williams has rushed for 334 yards and two touchdowns on 80 carries and caught 11 passes for 81 yards.