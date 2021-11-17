Brandon Staley confirms Joey Bosa on COVID-19 reserve list as a close contact

Getty Images

After the Chargers placed defensive end Joey Bosa on the COVID-19 reserve list on Tuesday, there was word that he was on the list as an unvaccinated close contact of someone who tested positive.

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley confirmed that’s the case during a Wednesday press conference. Because that’s the case, there’s still a chance Bosa will be able to play on Sunday night against the Steelers.

Had Bosa tested positive for COVID-19, he would be out for at least 10 days. As a close contact, he can return five days after the contact as long as he does not test positive in the interim.

Defensive tackle Jerry Tillery also went on the COVID-19 reserve list on Tuesday and there’s been no word on his chances of making it back in time to play this weekend.