Brian Flores expects Tua Tagovailoa to be ready to start against the Jets

Getty Images

Last Thursday, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa came in and saved the day for the Dolphins when Jacoby Brissett went out with a knee injury.

Tagovailoa didn’t start due to a fracture in the middle finger of his left hand, but was still able to finish 8-of-13 passing for 158 yards. And he scored a 1-yard rushing touchdown to seal the victory late in the fourth quarter.

There shouldn’t be any drama at QB this week for Miami, as head coach Brian Flores told reporters in his Wednesday press conference that Tagovailoa will take most of the practice reps and should start against the Jets.

“I expect Tua to be ready,” Flores said, via Travis Wingfield of the team’s website.

Tagovailoa has dealt with multiple injuries this season, missing three games with fractured ribs. He also missed Week Nine with the finger injury.

Flores also told reporters on Wednesday that Brissett should be healthy to be Tagovailoa’s backup in Week 11.