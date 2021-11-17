Buccaneers put Richard Sherman on injured reserve

Getty Images

Buccaneers cornerback Richard Sherman will miss at least the next three weeks.

That had been expected after he suffered a calf injury during pregame warmups on Sunday, and it was confirmed when the Bucs put Sherman on injured reserve today.

Bucs coach Bruce Arians said yesterday that he isn’t expecting to see Sherman on the field any time soon.

Sherman has played in only three games this season after signing in September and missing time with a hamstring injury.

The Buccaneers have been ravaged by injuries at the cornerback position this season. Carlton Davis and Sean Murphy-Bunting remain on injured reserve.