Chris Carson out of practice again after failing to make “positive progress”

Seahawks running back Chris Carson returned to practice last week on a limited basis and seemed to be heading in the right direction. But Carson did not practice Wednesday, and coach Pete Carroll sounded ominous when asked if Carson had a setback.

“What I would say is he didn’t make the positive progress that we would have hoped,” Carroll said, via Tim Booth of the Associated Press. “We’re still working with him. I don’t have a good update for you. Just have to wait a couple more days, and we’ll have more.”

Carson played the first four games and gained 261 yards on 60 touches with three touchdowns. The Seahawks placed him on injured reserve with a neck injury Oct. 15, and he missed the past five games.

The Seahawks have Alex Collins, Travis Homer, DeeJay Dallas and Rashaad Penny at the position.

“I’m anxious to see us mix our guys a little bit more and more runs will allow us to do that. Alex had 10 carries in the game. That’s not enough to really get a guy working,” Carroll said. “(Travis) Homer has got some style to him. Deejay does a nice job in a number of areas and we need Rashaad to come to life. This is an important time for Rashaad to help us.”