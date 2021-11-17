Clemson receiver Justyn Ross entering NFL Draft after having stress fracture surgery

Getty Images

Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross is going to enter the NFL Draft after having surgery to address stress fractures in his foot.

According to the Associated Press, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said that Ross would not be returning to the program and is turning his attention to his professional career.

“He doesn’t need another season here,” Swinney said. “He’s going pro.”

Ross missed the entirety of the 2020 as he needed a spinal fusion surgery. Ross returned to action this season for Clemson and racked up 47 catches for 524 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games this season.

As a freshman in 2018, Ross had 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns and followed it up with 865 yards and eight touchdowns during his sophomore season. He was headed toward being a likely first round pick following the 2020 season before the spinal surgery became necessary.

Swinney said that Ross will be healthy in time for the NFL combine and draft process.