Cordarrelle Patterson officially questionable for Thursday Night Football

The Falcons call offensive playmaker Cordarrelle Patterson a game-time decision. Officially, they list him as questionable for Thursday Night Football.

Patterson has an ankle injury that limited him in practice all week.

“He has practiced all week, and it has been a short week,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said, via Scott Blair of the team website. “It’s not like it has been a Junction Boys-style practice, but he has participated. We’ll make the best decision tomorrow, probably pregame. We’ll take this one all the way up.”

Patterson played only 15 offensive snaps and five special teams snaps Sunday against the Cowboys after spraining his ankle. He has 116 touches for 776 yards and seven touchdowns this season.

The Falcons ruled out tight end Hayden Hurst (ankle), linebacker Daren Bates (groin) and cornerback Kendall Sheffield (hamstring).

Safety Jaylinn Hawkins (ankle) is questionable after being active but not playing against the Cowboys.