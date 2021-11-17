Cordarrelle Patterson will be a game-time decision

Getty Images

The Falcons don’t plan on making a decision about running back Cordarrelle Patterson‘s status for Thursday night’s game against the Patriots until just before the game gets underway.

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said on Wednesday that Patterson will be a game-time decision due to the ankle injury he picked up in last Sunday’s game against the Cowboys. Patterson has been listed as a limited participant in practice this week.

Patterson leads the Falcons in rushing yards, receiving touchdowns, and overall touchdowns this season, so his absence would be a big one for their offense.

The full list of injury designations will be released later on Wednesday. Tight end Hayden Hurst (ankle), linebacker Daren Bates (groin), and defensive back Kendall Sheffield (hamstring) will likely be getting them after being listed as non-participants in practice the last two days.