Damien Harris, Gunner Olszewski cleared to return Thursday

Getty Images

Running back Damien Harris and returner Gunner Olszewski cleared concussion protocol and will play in Thursday Night Football.

The Patriots removed the two players from the team’s injury report Wednesday after Harris and Olszweski missed last week’s game.

Harris leads the Patriots with 547 rushing yards and seven touchdowns in nine games this season. Rookie Rhamondre Stevenson ran for 100 yards and two touchdowns against the Browns.

Linebacker Josh Uche (ankle) was placed on injured reserve. He will have to miss three games before becoming eligible to return.

The Patriots list 13 players as questionable for the game against the Falcons: Punter Jake Bailey (right knee), linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs), running back Brandon Bolden (hip), offensive tackle Trent Brown (calf), safety Kyle Dugger (ankle), kicker Nick Folk (left knee), receiver N’Keal Harry (knee), linebacker Dont’a Hightower (ankle), offensive guard Shaq Mason (abdomen), cornerback Jalen Mills (forearm), tight end Jonnu Smith (shoulder), linebacker Kyle Van Noy (groin) and defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. (illness).