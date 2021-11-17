Darius Slay is the NFC defensive player of the week

Getty Images

The Eagles needed a big play from their defense to keep the Broncos from putting points on the board in the third quarter of last Sunday’s game against the Eagles and cornerback Darius Slay delivered it for them.

Slay recovered a Melvin Gordon fumble, briefly lost the ball, picked it back up while losing yardage, and then took off in the other direction past quarterback Teddy Bridgewater the entire Broncos team for an 82-yard touchdown that sent the Eagles on their way to a 30-13 victory.

It was the second fumble return for a touchdown for Slay this season and he also had five tackles in the win.

Slay was named the NFC’s defensive player of the week as a result of the effort. He won the prize three times while with the Lions, but this is his first as an Eagle.