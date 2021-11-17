Deebo Samuel is the NFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

After a poor performance against the Cardinals in Week Nine, the 49ers crushed the Rams in Week 10. And now one of their key players has been rewarded for his showing.

San Francisco receiver Deebo Samuel has been named the NFC offensive player of the week.

Samuel accounted for 133 yards from scrimmage — 97 receiving, 36 rushing — and a pair of touchdowns in the 31-10 victory. He caught all five of his targets and rushed five times. Samuel also showed off the biggest chain you’ve probably ever seen on the sideline.

Samuel has 54 catches for 979 yards with five touchdowns this season, along with 11 carries for 58 yards with a pair of TDs. He’s leading the league with 16.0 yards per touch.

Now at 4-5, the 49ers will head to Jacksonville to take on the 2-7 Jaguars in Week 11.