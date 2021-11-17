E.J. Speed picks up AFC special teams player of the week

Getty Images

The Colts were able to hold off the Jaguars for a 23-17 win in Week 10 after building a 17-0 lead thanks in part to a big play on special teams.

Linebacker Zaire Franklin broke through the Jacksonville line and blocked Logan Cooke‘s punt at the end of Jacksonville’s first offensive possession. Linebacker E.J. Speed scooped up the ball and returned it 12 yards for a touchdown that put the Colts up by 10 points less than seven minutes into the game.

Speed would add a tackle on special teams later in the game and the NFL named him the AFC special teams player of the week on Wednesday. He also won the prize for Week 10 last season when he blocked a punt that T.J. Carrie recovered for a touchdown.

Those are two of the six times that the Colts’ punt team has put points on the board in the last four seasons. They have three punt block touchdowns, two punt return touchdowns, and a safety.