Jaguars designate James O’Shaughnessy, Brandon Linder to return from IR

Jacksonville is getting a couple of key offensive players back at practice this week.

The Jaguars announced on Wednesday morning that tight end James O’Shaughnessy and center Brandon Linder have been designated to return from injured reserve.

O’Shaughnessy has been out since suffering a high-ankle sprain in Week Two. He caught

six passes for 48 yards in the season opener and had a 24-yard reception in Jacksonville's second game before going out with the injury.

Linder suffered injuries to his ankle and MCL in the Jaguars’ Week Five loss to the Titans.

Jacksonville has 21 days to activate both players to the 53-man roster or they will stay on injured reserve for the rest of the season.