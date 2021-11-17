James Robinson misses practice with heel, knee issues

Getty Images

Jaguars running back James Robinson already was dealing with a heel injury. The team added a knee injury for Robinson in the Wednesday practice report.

He did not practice.

Robinson played only eight snaps in Week 8 against the Seahawks and missed the Week 9 game against the Bills before returning to play 39 snaps Sunday. Robinson has 122 touches for 699 yards and six touchdowns this season.

Linebacker Myles Jack (knee) also didn’t practice.

Linebacker Dakota Allen (shoulder) and edge rusher Jordan Smith (illness) were the other players who missed Wednesday’s practice. Punter Logan Cooke (left knee) and running back Carlos Hyde (shoulder) were limited.