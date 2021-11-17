Jarvis Landry feels the pressure’s on to go on a winning streak

Getty Images

After Odell Beckham signed with the Rams, his former teammate Jarvis Landry posted on social media that he’d meet Beckham at the Super Bowl.

The Browns were blown out by the Patriots after that post, which gave them four losses in their last six games and a 5-5 record on the season. Neither of those things screams Super Bowl run and Landry conceded that “it’s a narrow window” to make those dreams come true on Tuesday.

Stacking together wins would make for a bigger opening for the Browns and Landry said that has to start immediately.

“If the pressure was never on, I think it’s on now to be able to go on a streak here and win every last one of them,” Landry said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “It starts this week with Detroit.”

Landry has 17 catches for 139 yards since returning from injury in Week Seven and said he doesn’t know why the passing game has not been more productive of late. Changing that would be one way to boost the chances of going on the kind of winning streak that would assure the Browns of a place at the postseason table.