Jets activate Kyle Phillips off PUP

Getty Images

The Jets activated defensive end Kyle Phillips from the physically unable to perform list, the team announced Wednesday.

The Jets designated Phillips to return to practice Oct. 27 after he started the season on PUP. He twice injured his ankle in an Oct. 26, 2020, loss to the Bills, ending his season and delaying the start of his 2021 season.

In seven games in 2020, Phillips made 11 tackles, three tackles for loss and one quarterback hit.

He signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and led the Green & White with 18 tackles for loss, while also contributing 52 tackles and 1.5 sacks as a rookie.