Kyler Murray and Colt McCoy practicing for Cardinals, DeAndre Hopkins remains out

The Cardinals have a bye after this week’s matchup with the Seahawks, which could give quarterback Kyler Murray‘s ankle another week to heal.

But according to multiple reporters at Arizona’s Wednesday practice, Murray was on the field for the portion of the session open to media.

Murray was a limited participant on Friday, marking his first practice since suffering the ankle sprain at the end of the Cardinals’ Week Eight loss to the Packers.

Per Darren Urban of the Cardinals’ website, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said, “We’ll see” when asked about Murray’s potential availability.

Backup quarterback Colt McCoy, who has stared the last two games, was also on the field after suffering a pec injury in Sunday’s loss to the Panthers.

However, receiver DeAndre Hopkins is still out with his hamstring injury. He’s also missed the last two games. Running back Jonathan Ward (concussion) and offensive lineman Justin Pugh (calf) also were not spotted.

Center Rodney Hudson, edge rusher Chandler Jones, offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum, and defensive tackle Corey Peters, also weren’t on the field. But, per Urban, there’s a possibility several of those players could be out for a veteran’s rest day.