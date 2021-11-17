Kyler Murray officially limited in Wednesday’s practice

Getty Images

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray feels “pretty close” in his return from an ankle injury. The team officially listed Murray as limited in Wednesday’s practice.

“Understanding what we’re really here for,” Murray said, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN. “Obviously, if you can’t go, you can’t go, and then if you can, you let it ride. I’m not putting too much pressure on the decision to play or not. If I can play, I’ll play.”

Murray has missed the past two games, with Colt McCoy starting in his place. McCoy injured a pectoral muscle in Sunday’s game, and he also was limited Wednesday.

Receiver DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring), defensive lineman Corey Peters (shoulder), offensive lineman Justin Pugh (calf), linebacker Tanner Vallejo (knee), running back Jonathan Ward (concussion) and safety James Wiggins (knee) did not practice.

Safety Budda Baker (heel), running back Eno Benjamin (groin), tight end Darrell Daniels (shoulder), defensive lineman Michael Dogbe (knee), offensive lineman Max Garcia (Achilles) and defensive lineman Jordan Phillips (groin) were limited.