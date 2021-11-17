Marquise Brown out of Ravens practice

Getty Images

Wide receiver Marquise Brown joined quarterback Lamar Jackson in missing Wednesday’s Ravens practice.

Jackson sat out with an illness while Brown was sidelined by a thigh injury. Brown was listed limited in practice last Monday, but was listed as a full participant the rest of the week and played against the Dolphins.

Right tackle Patrick Mekari (ankle) and running back Latavius Murray (ankle) were both limited participants. Mekari has missed the last two games and Murray has sat out three straight contests.

Center Bradley Bozeman (illness), linebacker Justin Houston (not injury related), cornerback Jimmy Smith (hip), defensive tackle Brandon Williams (shoulder), and cornerback Tavon Young did not practice on Wednesday.