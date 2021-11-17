MVP race becomes as wide open as the playoff chase

Getty Images

With so many teams in play for playoff berths and no specific franchise dominating, the chase for the 14 slots in the postseason field is wide open. So is the contest for the NFL’s MVP.

Simms and I drafted the current candidates on Wednesday’s PFT Live.

The reality is that the MVP likely will be the quarterback of the team that wins the top seed in the AFC or in the NFC. And if the Titans, who currently are No. 1 in the AFC, pull it off, that makes it more likely that the quarterback of the NFC’s top team — Dak Prescott, Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, or Kyler Murray — will be the MVP. Even though Ryan Tannehill should get serious consideration for doing it without Derrick Henry, it would be hard for him to overcome the likes of Prescott, Rodgers, Brady, and Murray.

The updated odds at PointsBet show Josh Allen as the favorite at +300, followed by Brady at +350, Prescott at +550, Matthew Stafford at +850, Rodgers at +900, Lamar Jackson at +1100, and Patrick Mahomes and Murray at +1400.

One last point. If the Patriots continue on their current trajectory, and if they emerge with the No. 1 seed, would rookie quarterback Mac Jones get votes? Probably not in comparison to the quarterback of the NFC’s eventual top seed, but at +20000 (200-1), it’s a tempting wager.