NFL will enhance COVID protocols around Thanksgiving

Getty Images

The NFL sent a memo informing teams of enhanced COVID-19 protocols around the Thanksgiving holiday on Wednesday.

All players, whether vaccinated or not, and personnel interacting with players will be required to wear masks from November 25 to December 1 while they are the team’s facilities. The memo also says teams will be required to make video of their weight rooms and cafeterias available to the league on or before November 29.

All players will also be tested on Monday, November 29 and Wednesday, December 1. Under the usual protocols, vaccinated players are only tested once a week while unvaccinated players test daily.

The memo also encourages teams to provide drive-thru testing at their facilities for family and friends who will be visiting for the holiday. That testing should be designed to take place before those visitors interact with players or other team personnel.