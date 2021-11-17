Patrick Mahomes named AFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

The Chiefs snapped out of an offensive slump against the Raiders last Sunday night and quarterback Patrick Mahomes was a driving force in their return to effectiveness.

Mahomes was 35-of-50 for 406 yards and five touchdowns in the Chiefs’ 41-14 rout of their AFC West opponents. The outing snapped an extended string of rough performances for the quarterback and marked his season-high in passing yards.

It was the sixth 400-yard game of Mahomes’ career and the fifth time that he threw at least five touchdowns. It’s also the second time he’s thrown for five scores this season.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that Mahomes has been named the AFC offensive player of the week. It’s the seventh time he’s earned the weekly honors.