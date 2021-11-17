Robert Saleh: Joe Flacco’s “steadying experience” made him choice to start

Getty Images

On Monday, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said that quarterback Mike White “deserves better” than to be “anointed the next coming” after his starting debut by the same people who wanted him thrown away after throwing four interceptions in last Sunday’s loss to the Bills.

While Saleh might feel that way, he didn’t feel White deserved another chance to start for the Jets. Saleh confirmed at his Wednesday press conference that Joe Flacco will get the start against the Dolphins this weekend while Zach Wilson continues to recover from his knee injury.

Saleh explained that Flacco’s extensive NFL history was the reason he got the nod over White.

“One of the reasons we went out and got Joe was for the experience part of it,” Saleh said, via the team’s website. “Not only for the playing ability or for the room, but also for situations just like this. Miami has a dynamic coverage system as it pertains to [Cover] 0 and all the different coverages they run and Joe has kind of been there, done that. Just kind of a steadying experience that we thought would put us in the best position to win.”

Flacco’s experience includes going 21-of-44 for 186 yards and an interception in a 20-0 Jets loss to the Dolphins last season.