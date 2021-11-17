Zane Gonzalez named NFC special teams player of the week

Getty Images

The Cardinals cut kicker Zane Gonzalez after a shaky 2020 season.

Now with the Panthers, Gonzalez was able to exact some revenge in Sunday’s 34-10 victory over his old club.

Gonzalez sent a pair of extra points and four field goals through the uprights in the win.

That performance earned Gonzalez NFC special teams player of the week for the second time this season.

Since signing with the Panthers in Week Two, Gonzalez has been one of the league’s most consistent kickers this season. He’s connected on 19-of-21 field-goal attempts, his only misses coming from more than 50-yards out. And he’s hit 15-of-16 extra points. He’s also sent 62 percent of his kickoffs for touchbacks.

The Panthers will take on Washington this weekend for what will likely be quarterback Cam Newton’s first start of 2021 for the franchise.