After losing his brother, Dak Prescott sought to help Julius Jones’ push for clemency

Getty Images

Baker Mayfield and Dak Prescott are among numerous sports figures who sought to save condemned inmate Julius Jones from execution. On Thursday, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt commuted Jones’ death sentence to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

Prescott wrote letters to Stitt and the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board during the summer of 2020.

“I’m thankful for the governor to grant his clemency first and foremost,’’ Prescott said, via David Moore of the Dallas Morning News. “A lot of prayers have been said. I know there’s a lot of people that are supporting Julius and supporting the governor’s decision in which he made and we’re all very, very thankful for him not taking an innocent man’s life.’’

Prescott learned of Jones’ case, which was featured in “The Last Defense,” a three-episode documentary that aired on ABC in 2018, two weeks after his brother’s suicide. Jace died in April of last year, and Dak since has openly discussed the anxiety and depression that followed.

“I felt like I didn’t help my brother or I couldn’t help my brother,’’ Prescott said. “I wanted to help somebody else save their life.’’

Jones, 41, was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to die for the 1999 shooting death of Edmond, Oklahoma, businessman Paul Howell during a carjacking. Many believe Jones, who has repeatedly proclaimed his innocence, was falsely convicted.

“For me, it’s about continuing to do whatever I can to help,’’ Prescott said.