Alvin Kamara did not participate in Thursday’s practice

Alvin Kamara‘s limited participation in Wednesday’s practice seemed to be an indication that he could be close to returning from his knee injury this week.

But that’s now looking less likely.

Kamara did not participate in Thursday’s practice, according to the Saints injury report. The running back missed the Week 10 loss to the Titans with the injury.

In eight games this season, Kamara has 840 yards from scrimmage — 530 rushing, 310 receiving — with seven total touchdowns.

Kamara is one of several key players who have been out of practice for New Orleans this week. Receiver Ty Montgomery (hand), quarterback Taysom Hill (foot), offensive tackle Terron Armstead (knee/shoulder), offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (knee), defensive tackle Malcolm Roach (knee), and defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle) have all missed both Wednesday and Thursday practices.